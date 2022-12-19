A murder investigation has been launched in Eastbourne after a woman in her 60s was found dead at the weekend.

Police and paramedics were called to a house in Connaught Road about 6.45pm on Sunday (December 18) due to concerns for the welfare of a woman, Sussex Police has said.

According to police, the woman, in her 60s, was sadly discovered deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time. Police say a 59-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation is underway and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Detective chief inspector Emma Vickers said: “We understand this incident will cause shock and concern in the community, but I’d like to reassure people that a thorough investigation is underway and at this stage, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it. We believe this to be an isolated matter with no threat to the wider public.

Murder investigation launched in Eastbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The investigation is moving at fast pace and members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while our enquiries are ongoing. This happened in a very busy, central location of Eastbourne and we are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or unusual in the area over the course of the weekend, particularly between 7.45am and 10am on Sunday (December 18), to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Dorsal. Alternatively, report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.