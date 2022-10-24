At 12.37pm on Monday (October 24) officers responded to a report that a 59-year-old woman had been seriously assaulted inside a property in Northbourne Close.

Police reported that despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time.

A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody. This is an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider community, police have said.

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Shoreham.

Police reported that local residents can expect to see a continued and visible police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.