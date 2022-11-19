A policeman from Worthing was shot dead in September 2020 and the trial date has been set for the man accused of his murder.

Sergeant Matt Ratana was shot on September 25 2020 when he was working at Croydon Custody Centre. In June 2021 Met Police said: “Homicide detectives investigating the fatal shooting of their colleague Sergeant Matt Ratana have today charged Louis de Zoysa, 23 (17.07.1997) of Park Road, Banstead, Surrey with his murder, as well as possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

“Since the incident, de Zoysa has remained in hospital in a stable, non-life threatening condition, with the ‘PACE’ clock paused but under police guard. Police have been in close liaison with his medical team and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) throughout. Recent changes to his condition and a charging decision by the CPS have resulted in de Zoysa being charged with murder and the other offences this afternoon (Tuesday, 29 June). He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 30 June via video link. We have updated Matt’s partner and son on this significant development.”

Mr Ratana coached at Worthing Rugby Club and used to play for East Grinstead RC. A statement from Worthing RC said at the time: “During his time at Worthing RFC, as a coach for the Azurians & Knights, he dedicated himself fully to the role and supported players both on and off the pitch.

Murder of Worthing policeman Matt Ratana: Trial date set

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Matt’s passion and dedication to rugby was always at the forefront of his coaching and nothing was too much trouble. He was funny, energetic and inspirational and the rugby community has lost a great man.”