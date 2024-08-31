Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have named the victim who died following a stabbing in a Sussex town.

He was Billy Ripley, who was confirmed deceased at the scene, having suffered a serious chest injury, police said.

The incident happened on Thursday (August 29) in Hailsham town centre, police added.

A second suspect has been arrested.

Police are appealing for information

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Vicarage Field at around 6.20pm to a 20-year-old man having suffered a serious chest injury, believed to be a stab wound.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the victim – identified as local man Billy Ripley – was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“A 17-year-old male from Hellingly was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

“A 21-year-old woman from Hailsham was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and also remains in custody.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, senior investigating officer, said: “We would once again like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the young man who has lost his life.

“They will continue to receive our full support while we search for answers.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, but we can confirm the individuals involved were known to each other.

“Additional officers have been out in the community to offer reassurance and that engagement will continue, with partner agencies, over the weekend.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, or anyone who may have relevant video footage, to contact us.”

