A mystery car tyre slasher is terrorising residents in a village near Horsham.

Police say 16 cars were damaged in a number of streets in Southwater overnight on October 12. But residents are calling for firmer police action.

One said: “The fact that someone so destructive is walking the night streets with a knife is extremely worrying.”

A police spokesperson said: “A total of 16 cars were damaged in York Close, Windsor Close, Corfe Close, Blakes Farm Road, Little Bridges Close, Castlewood Road, Easteds Lane, Winnet Way and Crockhurst, Southwater.

Police are investigating a series of car tyre slashings in Southwater

“It is reported the incidents took place overnight and vehicles had their tyres slashed, panels damaged and windscreen smashed.

“Police are investigating the linked incidents and are following a number of lines of enquiry to locate any potential suspects.”

Police Sergeant Glyn Knight added: “I would like to assure residents of Southwater that this is being thoroughly investigated and officers will have an increased presence in the area.

“We need those who live in the area, or were in the area across those days, to contact us with any CCTV, ring door bell or dashcam footage you have of anyone suspicious.”

Anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101.

Meanwhile Southwater Councillor Alex Jeffery is liaising with Horsham District Council’s community safety team. “I’m asking them to look into actions we can take to ensure residents feel safe in their communities, such as keeping the street lighting on whilst these incidents are under investigation,” he said.

He also wants to arrange a police presence in hotspot areas where tyre slashings have taken place.

He added: “The danger is that residents do not realise their vehicle has been sabotaged, with one resident I know of nearly making it onto the A24 before they realised that all four tyres had been slashed.”

He said he is also contacting Sussex Police Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne and added: “Residents have the right to feel safe in the place that they live, what has been happening over the past week cannot be allowed to become the norm and needs an appropriate response.”