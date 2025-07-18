'Nasty assault' – Hastings man jailed following robbery in Epsom

A man from Hastings has been sentenced to just under five years following a ‘nasty assault’ in Epsom, police have said.

Aaron Bailey, 38, from Hastings, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on July 3, 2025 to four years and ten months (58 months) in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery, one of which happened in London.

Surrey Police said his sentences for both offences will run concurrently.

Police said the offence in Surrey happened in April 2024, when Bailey followed his victim from Epsom train station before attacking her from behind.

He put his arm around her neck and put pressure on her airways, resulting in her falling unconscious, the force added.

When the victim came round, Surrey Police said she realised that her bag, containing her purse, mobile phone and cash, had been stolen.

Bailey was arrested in London by the Metropolitan Police in December 2024.

Detective Constable Rachael Kay said: “This was a nasty assault by Bailey on his victim and I am glad that he will now serve his punishment behind bars.

“Thanks to the victim’s support, the public’s help, including eyewitnesses, and CCTV footage, we were able to take this to court and achieve justice for the victim.”