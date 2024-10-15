National award for Sussex Police officer who improved support for victims of sexual offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police officer who helped improve the force’s support for victims of sexual offences has been recognised with a national award.

Det Sgt Gemma Holley, who works in the Public Protection team and is a Sexual Offences Liaison Officer (SOLO) based at Littlehampton, was presented with the Police Now award for displaying outstanding leadership at a ceremony in London on October 4.

It was part of the annual alumni impact awards, which celebrates the achievements of officers who have graduated from a Police Now programme.

Gemma joined Police Now’s one-year frontline leadership programme in 2022. It supports talented constables to progress to sergeant, with an emphasis on inclusive and innovative frontline leadership.

Thanks to her proactive efforts, Sussex Police now has a 175 per cent increase in operational SOLOs, with several on shift at any given time. She applied for funding to provide bespoke training for Sexual Offences Investigation Trained (SOIT) officers, with a focus on supporting victims with different protected characteristics, like members of the LGBTQIA+ community victims with learning disabilities, individuals from different ethnic backgrounds, and people who are neurodivergent.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: "When Gemma was tasked with delivering the national rape and serious sexual offences investigative skills development programme in the force, she trained over 330 officers – massively exceeding the assigned target of 51 officers.

"Having significantly delivered against the national requirement, she garnered national attention for the work from Op Soteria's joint unit and the Home Office. The impact of Gemma's work will make a real difference to victims of rape and serious sexual offences."