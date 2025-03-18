Sussex Police have marked National Child Exploitation Awareness Day by revealing their Children and Young Persons Strategy, aiming to encourage everyone to think, spot and speak out against abuse.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (March 18) is National Child Exploitation Awareness Day, organised by the National Working Group (NWG) Network and aims to highlight the issues surrounding Child Exploitation (CE).

It encourages everyone to think, spot and speak out against abuse and adopt a zero-tolerance to adults developing inappropriate relationships with children or children exploiting and abusing their peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Vulnerability Knowledge and Practice Programme (VKPP) have recently published a report that sets out publicly a clear, detailed picture of reported Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (CSAE) crimes across England and Wales.

Sussex Police have revealed their Children and Young Persons Strategy, aiming to encourage everyone to think, spot and speak out against abuse, on National Child Exploitation Awareness Day. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A total of 115,489 CSAE offences were recorded by police in 2023, reflecting the consistent growth in CSAE and the long-term trend of increased reporting to police.

Evidence continues to suggest many crimes remains unreported, with an estimated 500,000 children experiencing CSAE every year.

What is Child Sexual Exploitation?

Child sexual exploitation (CSE) is a form of child abuse.

It occurs where an individual or group takes advantage of an imbalance of power to coerce, manipulate or deceive a child or young person under the age of 18 into sexual or criminal activity in exchange for something the victim needs or wants, and/or for the financial advantage or increased status of the perpetrator or facilitator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim may have been exploited even if the sexual activity or participation in criminal activity appears consensual.

Child sexual exploitation does not always involve physical contact; it can also occur using technology.

Preventing the exploitation of children remains a consistent priority for Sussex Police and so too does our focus on criminal exploitation.

Sussex Police have recently launched their new Children and Young Persons’ strategy 2025-2028, which sets out the force’s unwavering commitment to protect children from harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy reflects their ongoing commitment to embedding child-centred policing at the heart of every interaction with a child or young person by recognising children as children, hearing their voice, building trust and confidence, diverting children and young people away from the criminal justice systems, effective partnership working and promoting positive outcomes.

Child-centred policing

Child-centred policing is an approach taken by forces designed to guide interactions and interventions so that they are delivered in a way that prevents the unnecessary criminalisation of children, in favour of a protective safeguarding approach.

The strategy is the result of extensive engagement both internally and with Sussex Police’s partners, taking onboard national guidance.

The force continue to build a child-centred culture that extends into all areas at Sussex Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every day, every case and every time in their working practices.

Partnership working and information sharing is key

Under ‘Working Together 2023’ (the statutory multi-agency guidance on safeguarding best practice) Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner is one of the county’s lead safeguarding partners, with day-to-day accountability and delivery driven through the force’s delegated Safeguarding Lead, Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh, who is responsible for the force’s Public Protection Department.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “How we respond to and work with children now will have a profound effect on how they view and interact with policing far into the future.

“We know that children and young people face unique challenges, and it’s our job to protect them and keep them safe.

“To do this, we will train and equip our officers to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognise and protect children from harm, ensuring we never treat them as adults.

Engage meaningfully with young people, listening to their voices and building trust.

Work closely with our partners to protect children, prevent harm, and share vital information quickly.

Make early interventions that help steer young people away from the criminal justice system, focusing on positive outcomes.

“Every interaction with a child or young person is an opportunity to make a positive difference.

“From our contact handlers to attending officers, investigators and partners, we will approach every situation with curiosity, care, and professionalism.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Young people are our future so it’s vital we protect and nurture them.

“It’s reassuring for residents to learn that Sussex Police have a dedicated, young person’s strategy outlining how they will tailor their policing response to our children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Research shows that, by adopting a child-centred approach, the police can build trust and confidence with children which in turn encourages reporting, reduces youth offending and allows for increased engagement opportunities between police and the young people they meet.

“Our children are growing up in an ever-increasing digital world which is why Sussex Police’s dedicated young person’s strategy continues to evolve and develop.

“Just last week, the Vulnerability Knowledge and Practice Programme revealed that, in 2023, 52% of reports of child sexual abuse involved children offending against other children. Policing must adapt quickly to meet these evolving challenges.

“2025 marks the fourth year that I have commissioned a programme with leading children’s charities, Barnardo’s and YMCA WiSE where young people, at risk of exploitation, are offered safeguarding and education sessions with specialists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is only through dedicated programmes and specialist strategies, including tailored education, engagement and early intervention, that we can hope to keep our future generations safe.”

In the run up to the 11th Annual National Child Exploitation Awareness Day, the force Exploitation Team has been promoting messaging and resources from the National Working Group (NWG) ‘Stop CE’ campaign.

Working proactively with partners to coordinate activities to mark the day, including leaflet drops in shopping centres, train stations and colleges, and actively engaging with members of the public to raise awareness around the signs and unite communities against child exploitation.