Neighbourhood alert from Sussex Police about stolen tortoise from Hassocks

The alert on Friday, July 25, said police were appealing for any information about a 35-year-old tortoise that was stolen, along with its house, on Monday evening, July 21.

The alert said: “Someone broke into an outbuilding in the district area of Hassocks.

“The tortoise has lived with its owner for 35 years (who) is devastated that their beloved pet has been taken. She is about six inches across and weighs around six and a half pounds.”

The alert said the owners are worried because tortoises need knowledgeable care to stay healthy and happy.

It said: “If you have any information of the tortoise whereabouts, please contact us on 101 or via our web page here (www.sussex.police.uk) quoting reference 47250143572.”