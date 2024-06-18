'Neo-Nazi' Sussex teenager who possessed plans to attack synagogue sentenced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), a 19-year-old man has been sentenced for offences including possessing plans for carrying out an attack on a synagogue in Sussex.

On Friday, June 14, at Winchester Crown Court, Mason Reynolds, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment with five years on extended licence.

He will also be subject to a notification order for a period of 15 years.

At a trial in April, he was found guilty of one count of possessing an article for the purpose of terrorism, contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He also previously pleaded guilty to five counts of collecting information which could be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and five counts of dissemination of terrorist publication, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Reynolds was arrested by CTPSE officers on June 27 last year.

Police said that an examination of his mobile phone revealed a note detailing a plan to attack a synagogue near Brighton. The note included information about the entrances and exits of the synagogue, security cameras, a video of the location taken from Google Maps as well as key Jewish holidays.

On Reynold’s devices, officers also found material that was neo-Nazi and anti-semitic in nature alongside manuals, one of which detailed how to make a bomb, police added.

Police added that Reynolds was part of an online group who shared neo-Nazi material and posted extreme right-wing content that encouraged terrorism.

He was charged on July 3 last year.

Head of CTPSE, Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, said: “This is another case involving a young person following a toxic extreme right-wing terrorist and anti-semitic path. The fact Reynolds had such a detailed plan to attack a synagogue is really concerning.

“However, as a result of our investigation, Reynolds was prevented from progressing the plan into action, and the public have been protected.

“Communities have a key role to play in our work to combat terrorism. Please do continue to report things that are worrying or out of place. Even if you think it may be insignificant, it could be a vital piece of the jigsaw that stops a terrorist in their tracks.

“If you have any concerns, you can report them to your local force by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency or you can visit the ACT early website. Reporting can save lives.”

Sussex Police Chief Superintendent Rachel Carr (Brighton and Hove Divisional Commander) said: “We are pleased that a dangerous offender has been taken off our streets following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE).

“Sussex Police supported the investigation and CTPSE colleagues. We are determined to stop all forms of toxic ideology which have the potential to divide our communities and threaten the safety of the public.

“We understand incidents such as this occurring locally can be concerning, but Reynolds was stopped and after a thorough and professional investigation, he has been prevented from causing a risk of harm to the public and the community.