New court date for two teens after Bognor Regis stabbing
The two teens, aged 16, from Peacehaven, and 14, from Bognor, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested not long after emergency services were called to the incident in Frandor Road at 7.35pm on February 24. The victim was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital. After undergoing treatment, police said he was in a stable condition.
The 14-year-old has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public space. Both appeared in court on March 13. The case was remanded until March 26 at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.
The 14-year-old had been remanded in custody and the 16-year-old released on conditional bail.