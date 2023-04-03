New High Sheriffs of West Sussex and East Sussex among first to be chosen by King Charles III

The new High Sheriffs of West Sussex and East Sussex have made their Oath of Declaration at Lewes Crown Court, continuing a tradition which stretches back over 1,000 years.

Mr Andrew Bliss QPM from Hosted Keynes is the new High Sheriff of West Sussex and Mr Richard Bickersteth from Ashburnham is the new High Sheriff of East Sussex.

They are among the first High Sheriffs to be chosen by King Charles III and they began their year in office at a formal joint Declaration Ceremony on Friday, where they promised to uphold justice and the King’s Peace at the historic ceremony.

Mr Bliss said: "It’s a great honour to be among the first High Sheriffs to be appointed by His Majesty the King. In my year in office, my main focus will be to support those who protect or care for the public – whether judges, the emergency services, criminal justice agencies or voluntary organisations. But as I get out on visits across the whole county, I also want promote its diversity and great history as well as putting in a word for that part of the High Weald which sits within West Sussex – the area where I live.”

High Sheriff of West Sussex Andrew Bliss, left, and High Sheriff of East Sussex Richard Bickersteth at Lewes Crown Court for the historic Oath of Declaration ceremony. Picture: Andrew Mardell

Mr Bickersteth said: “I am honoured to have been appointed by HM The King to this role and look forward to supporting the judiciary and emergency services, amongst many other people across our wonderful county of East Sussex. I am also keen to support and encourage young people, rural communities and all those voluntary organisations who work with them, especially those who are overlooked or vulnerable. One of my first steps has been to appoint four High Sheriff’s Police and Fire Cadets.”

Both serve as The King’s representatives for law and order in their respective counties, lending active support to the judiciary, the police and other emergency services. They will also take an active part in supporting and promoting local voluntary organisations.

Mr Bliss has lived in West Sussex for more than 30 years. He is a former Sussex Police officer who served variously as a beat officer, firearms officer and detective, achieving the rank of Chief Superintendent in Sussex before promotion to Chief Officer rank in Essex and later becoming Chief Constable of Hertfordshire. He was also the national policing lead for policy on illicit drugs.

Since leaving the police service, he has studied for a master’s degree in archaeology and now undertakes research on historic buildings and acts as a specialist adviser to Historic England on preventing heritage crime against historic places and artefacts. He is married to Hazel, a musician and music teacher, and has one son.

Mr Bickersteth was born and grew up in Ashburnham. His business career has included working in the chemical, entertainment and toy and games industries before returning to live in Ashburnham. He is actively involved with various local charities as a trustee, as well as being chairman of the East Sussex Prayer Breakfast, patron of the Penhurst Retreat Centre and a Bishop’s Champion of the Family Support Work charity, helping families in Sussex overcome their difficulties and prevent crisis. Richard is married to Rachel and they have three adult sons.

The two High Sheriffs were joined in court by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, and the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman, Her Honour Judge Christine Laing KC, the Resident Judge, together with other judges, senior police and emergency service representatives, county dignitaries and family and friends. Each delivered their Oath of Declaration in front of the Presiding High Court Judge, the Hon Mrs Justice McGowan DBE.The voluntary appointment is for one year. Mr Bliss succeeds Mr James Whitmore of Pulborough and Mr Richard Bickersteth takes over from Mrs Jane King, who lives near Nutley.

Each High Sheriff appoints an Under Sheriff for the year to assist them in their duties. This year’s Under Sheriff for both counties is Mr Kevin Smyth from Ditchling, a solicitor, commercial mediator, a former trustee of Martlets Hospice in Hove and a former chairman of governors of Worth School. He too delivered his Oath of Declaration in front of the Presiding Judge.

