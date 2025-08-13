New live facial recognition vans will help police in Sussex and Surrey to 'locate the most serious criminals'

Sussex’s Police and Crime Commissioner said she is ‘particularly interested’ to see if new facial recognition software can be used to locate prolific shoplifters – as well as the ‘most serious criminals'.

This comes after the Home Office confirmed that two live facial recognition vans will be provided to Sussex Police later this year.

LFR vans are police vehicles equipped with technology that scans faces in real-time against a watchlist of individuals wanted for serious offences.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I am pleased that Sussex has been successful in its joint bid with Surrey Police to obtain two live facial recognition vans.

The technology has already been successfully used at the Coronation of HM King Charles III and the Notting Hill Carnival and at large sporting and music events, on high streets and in shopping centres. (Photo by WILL EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"These will be used to keep communities safe and help the police to locate the most serious criminals like sex offenders or perpetrators of domestic abuse. I will also be particularly interested to see the technology is applied to identify prolific shoplifters.

“These intelligence-led vans give criminals no place to hide. LFR vans are already successfully used by several other police forces in the UK and is a real-time deployment comparing a live camera feed of faces against a watchlist to locate outstanding suspects.”

The Home Office announced the rollout of ten new LFR vans to seven forces across the country, equipping officers with ‘targeted, cutting-edge technology’ to ‘catch high-harm criminals’.

“The new vans will operate according to strict rules, which ensure they are only deployed when there is specific intelligence,” a government spokesperson added.

"The College of Policing has clear guidance on how the technology should be used.

“These vehicles enable law enforcement to target and locate wanted criminals and suspects for the most serious crimes including sex offences, violent assaults, homicide and serious and organised crime.

“Forces already using LFR have used it to arrest rape, domestic abuse, knife crime and robbery suspects as well as sex offenders breaching their conditions. The technology has also been used to maintain safety at big public events.”

The government said existing safeguards require checks only to be done against police watchlists of wanted criminals, suspects and those subject to bail or court order conditions like sex offenders. Watchlists are bespoke to every deployment, with officers following strict guidance from the College of Policing guidance when composing a list.

Mrs Bourne added: "The Home Office have said that extensive work has taken place to ensure that the LFR technology algorithms have no statistical bias and that all matches will also be confirmed by an officer before any engagement or arrests take place.

"The use of LFR vans is strictly governed by data protection, equality, and human rights laws, and can only be used for a policing purpose where it is necessary and proportionate.

"In line with statutory requirements, the vans will also be clearly signposted when deployed so that the public are aware if there is one in their local area. Any images of people who are not wanted by police are immediately blurred and deleted forever to protect residents and visitors in the county.

"I look forward to bringing you more news when the vans are ready for deployment later this year."

The ten new units will be deployed to forces in Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, Bedfordshire, Surrey and Sussex (jointly), and Thames Valley and Hampshire (jointly).

A taskforce is in place across Sussex and Surrey Police forces to manage the launch of the vans this winter. The Metropolitan Police conducted ten trials of LFR technology between 2016 and 2018.

Since then, the MET South Wales Police, Northamptonshire Police and Essex Police – have also successfully used LFR.

Last year, the Met arrested 587 people through LFR and charged 424. Of these, 58 were registered sex offenders and 38 were in breach of conditions and charged.

So far this year when used in South London, it led to 59 arrests: these included sex offenders in breach of conditions, offenders in breach of restraining orders and tag conditions, people wanted for theft, assault, burglary and possession of knives and ammunition.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Neighbourhood policing has been decimated over the last 15 years, but through our Plan for Change we are turning the corner, starting with town and city centres.

“Within the next year, we will have 3,000 new neighbourhood officers and PCSOs in place, which is a big shift. We also want them to have more powers to tackle off-road bikes, shop theft, street theft and other crimes that have blighted some of our town and city centres, so everyone can feel safe in their own town.

“And we will provide police with the tools they need to do their jobs. Facial recognition will be used in a targeted way to identify sex offenders or people wanted for the most serious crimes who the police have not been able to find.

“That’s why we’re funding ten vans and also drawing up a new legal framework, so we’ve got proper safeguards and checks in place so that we can use the technology to go after the most dangerous criminals.”