The meeting involved representatives from the town and district council, as well as Sussex Police and aimed to develop a focused multi-agency approach to rowdy behaviour outside the railway station.

The results of the meeting have since been published by the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID) and make clear that anti-social behaviour in the area, which involves drinking, taking drugs and rowdy behaviour, is complicated by the fact that the land is privately owned by National Rail. This means railway byelaws – which do not allow for an outright ban on the consumption of alcohol.

This is further complicated by the fact that it is not illegal to drink in public spaces, meaning no agency has the power to enforce a complete alcohol ban on Station Road.

Station Square, in Bognor Regis

Fortunately, BID documents have revealed, Station Square comes under a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO). This gives police officers and community wardens the power to confiscate alcohol from people who are also guilty of anti-social behaviour. Alongside this, the police have additional powers to disperse people involved in anti-social behaviour where alcohol is a factor.

As a result, the Arun Neighbourhood Policing Team have rostered twice daily patrols of hot spots in the region, including Station Square.

These plans come alongside an expansion to the BID’S community warden service, which has been ongoing since 2018. Since then, the BID have secured funding to expand this service to seven days a week, with a ‘specific focus' on reducing anti-social behaviour in key locations. The new permanent warden started in late September and reports directly to Sussex Police. Documents claim the warden’s work ‘means everyone that needs to be aware of what’s going on in the space there is being kept up to date at multiple points in the day.’

This comes alongside a range of other measures designed to mitigate the impact of public drinking, rowdiness and littering in the area, including litter bins, reduced vegetation in planters to increase visibility and plans to introduce PSPO signs in the area.

To report anti-social behaviour anywhere in the town centre, call Sussex Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.