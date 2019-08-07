A new multi-agency approach to tackle crime in Newhaven has been launched after concerns were raised about crime and anti-social behaviour in the town.

Organised by Lewes district police commander Inspector Ed Ripley and supported by other professionals, the problem-solving pilot scheme went live this week.

Newhaven town centre. Picture: Google Street View

Working out of Saxon House, Newhaven, the six to eight strong team comprises Police Community Support Officers, Neighbourhood First and Housing Team members from Lewes District Council, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the Sussex Community Development Association and Target Youth Support youth outreach team and the domestic abuse Rita Project.

Insp Ripley said: “How we operate together and the team dynamics will evolve as we go along, but I hope that by the end of the school summer holidays we will have a better understanding of how this will work.

“Officers will identify hot-spots around Newhaven and problem-solve those locations where the presence and behaviour of young people impacts on the community.

“The team can also be deployed to deal with other issues in the town, acting spontaneously if required.”

Sussex Police said underlying influences such as housing and domestic situations will also be addressed by the multi-agency team.

A spokesman added: “Monday briefings will review the team’s activities over the previous week and set targets for the next seven days.

“If successful, it is hoped to create similar teams elsewhere in Lewes district and further afield.”