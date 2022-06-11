New photos emerge of Worthing bomb squad incident

The new photos, which picture police and a bomb disposal unit outside an address on Tarring Road, were released last night (June 10), after police had previously left the scene that afternoon.

The royal Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team were first called to assist Sussex Police on Tarring Road on Wednesday (June 8), but emergency services returned to the area that evening, and then again on Thursday.

Police officers conducted door-to-door enquiries following the discovery of a suspicious substance in the area on Friday, and, in an update published just before 12.30pm wrote that the road had reopened and said substance was ‘found to be safe.’

Despite this, the new photos prove police attended the area again on Friday evening. Sussex Police have been contacted for information about the return visit.

Yesterday afternoon, a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

There are no current reports of a police presence on Tarring Road.