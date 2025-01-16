New pictures show aftermath as car collides with wall in Littlehampton

By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:59 BST
New pictures sent to Sussex World show the dramatic aftermath of a road traffic collision in Littlehampton earlier today (January 16).

The pictures, sent in by photographer Eddie Mitchell, show emergency services on the scene following a car’s collision with a wall near St Floras Surgery, on St Floras Road, in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

