Here’s everything you need to know about the new police pod in Worthing town centre.

Police officers have been conducting patrols and engaging with members of the public from the new police pod set up in Worthing Town Centre.

It is based in South Street Square – in the large open space in front of HSBC.

“The pod has been set up so that the community as a place for residents to engage with local police who will attend the pod regularly during daytime hours,” a spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Police said.

"Although the pod is not a place to report crime, this will be a location where members of the public can raise concerns they may have as well as seeing an increase in police presence in Worthing Town centre.”

Similar pods have been set up elsewhere in Sussex – including in Hastings, Eastbourne and Crawley.

The innovative structure, which is comparable in size to a modest garden shed, is powered by solar energy and made using 1,312 recycled plastic bottles.

The pod measures 254cm in length, 250cm in height and 185cm in width. Its panels are bonded for rigidity, impact resistance and water tightness, offering maximum durability and requiring no further maintenance, for example no further painting. It is powered by solar panels.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said earlier this year that these hubs will support the ongoing work Sussex Police to ‘tackle criminals, protect the vulnerable and keep the streets of Sussex safe’.

The opening of the police pod in Worthing comes as officers continue to carry out patrols in the town centre.

A Facebook post on November 12 read: “Officers maintained high visibility patrols round the town centre during the weekend evenings, engaging with venue staff and members of public

I”t was great speaking to members of the public who were out enjoying the night-time economy providing support and guidance along with being asked for the odd photo or two.

Keeping Sussex safe and keeping your nights memorable!”

In October, PCSOs ‘visited many businesses’ within Worthing to ‘discuss localised concerns’ such as shoplifting and youth anti-social behaviour and ‘how we are looking to disrupt this’.

A spokesperson added: “This can include out of court disposals such as immediate justice or looking at using our ASB powers to stop those, who cause us most harm, coming into the town to offend.

“We work closely with our business crime teams and partners within the town to bring those priority offenders to justice.”