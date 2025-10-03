New police system could keep people up to date with crimes they report
The news was shared during a meeting of the Police & Crime Panel on Friday (October 3).
A question submitted by a member of the public suggested that they had made a report via Operation Crackdown – which deals with antisocial driving and abandoned vehicles – but had not been allowed to check on the outcome.
Ian Hollidge (Con, Bexhill South) said it would be good to encourage the public to report antisocial driving.
He added: “I feel that we could be sending a message out to the public that their comments and reports and the intelligence that they give us isn’t being given due weight by saying we’re not going to give you a breakdown of what’s happened for that incident.”
Urging people to report crimes wherever they happen, Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I think there needs to be a realisation that the police don’t have the capacity to go back to everybody and tell them how their [reported] crime is progressing.
“However, with the onset of more technology, we are currently trialling a reporting system where we will be able to go back.
“They have a duty to go back to victims of crime and tell them how they’re being updated – but for a member of the public reporting crime, we’re trialling a system where this might be possible to do in the future.”