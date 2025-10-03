New police system could keep people up to date with crimes they report

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 17:32 BST
Sussex Police is trialling a system to keep people up to date with the progress being made on crimes they have reported.

The news was shared during a meeting of the Police & Crime Panel on Friday (October 3).

Most Popular

A question submitted by a member of the public suggested that they had made a report via Operation Crackdown – which deals with antisocial driving and abandoned vehicles – but had not been allowed to check on the outcome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ian Hollidge (Con, Bexhill South) said it would be good to encourage the public to report antisocial driving.

Katy Bourneplaceholder image
Katy Bourne

He added: “I feel that we could be sending a message out to the public that their comments and reports and the intelligence that they give us isn’t being given due weight by saying we’re not going to give you a breakdown of what’s happened for that incident.”

Urging people to report crimes wherever they happen, Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I think there needs to be a realisation that the police don’t have the capacity to go back to everybody and tell them how their [reported] crime is progressing.

“However, with the onset of more technology, we are currently trialling a reporting system where we will be able to go back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They have a duty to go back to victims of crime and tell them how they’re being updated – but for a member of the public reporting crime, we’re trialling a system where this might be possible to do in the future.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice