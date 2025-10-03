New police system could keep people up to date with crimes they report

Sussex Police is trialling a system to keep people up to date with the progress being made on crimes they have reported.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news was shared during a meeting of the Police & Crime Panel on Friday (October 3).

A question submitted by a member of the public suggested that they had made a report via Operation Crackdown – which deals with antisocial driving and abandoned vehicles – but had not been allowed to check on the outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Hollidge (Con, Bexhill South) said it would be good to encourage the public to report antisocial driving.

Katy Bourne

He added: “I feel that we could be sending a message out to the public that their comments and reports and the intelligence that they give us isn’t being given due weight by saying we’re not going to give you a breakdown of what’s happened for that incident.”

Urging people to report crimes wherever they happen, Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I think there needs to be a realisation that the police don’t have the capacity to go back to everybody and tell them how their [reported] crime is progressing.

“However, with the onset of more technology, we are currently trialling a reporting system where we will be able to go back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have a duty to go back to victims of crime and tell them how they’re being updated – but for a member of the public reporting crime, we’re trialling a system where this might be possible to do in the future.”