New £500 reward offered to locate wanted Eastbourne man Daniel Passmore

Police searching for wanted man Daniel Passmore have offered a £500 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts.

He is sought on recall to prison having breached the terms of his release licence.

Officers are renewing their appeal to locate the 29-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is from Eastbourne and on May 26 he was sighted near the Western Lawns at Eastbourne seafront.

Police searching for wanted man Daniel Passmore have offered a £500 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts.

On May 30, he was also seen walking through The Old Steine Pleasure Gardens in Brighton. Daniel was believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit, grey baseball cap and has a full beard.

Daniel is also known to have links to Dorking in Surrey however recent information suggests he is staying between Eastbourne and Brighton.

Anyone who sees Daniel or knows where he is, is asked to call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad