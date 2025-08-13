New scam alert goes out from Sussex Police

A new scam alert is being sounded by Sussex Police.

Officers say that false winter fuel messages – headed ‘Winter Living Allowance Notice’ – are among fakes currently being circulated.

A police spokesperson said: “We are seeing an increase in fraudulent texts, emails, and direct messages claiming to be from banks, delivery companies, and even government departments.”

They are warning people not to click on links from unknown or suspicious sources and to always verify information with the official organisation before taking action.

The spokesperson added: “Never share personal or banking details in response to an unsolicited message. Take your time – criminals often create a false sense of urgency to pressure you into acting quickly.”

People can report scam emails to [email protected]

More advice can be found at: https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/