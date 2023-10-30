Newhaven closure order extended following ‘positive impact on the local community’, say Sussex Police

Sussex Police have announced that a closure order on a property in Newhaven has been extended for a further three months.

Sussex Police said a closure order on a property in Newhaven has been extended for a further three months

Police said that it has been extended after its positive impact on the local community.

Police said the closure was first secured at a property in Gibbon Road on July 19 after ‘numerous reports of anti-social behaviour, nuisance, and disorder’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “At the hearing, police submitted evidence demonstrating that residents’ lives had been hugely impacted by a significant number of incidents involving disorderly, offensive, and criminal behaviour. The occupants of the address were moved elsewhere, and the positive effect of the order was immediate.”

Sergeant Vokins, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Reports of disorder and nuisance at this address stopped when the order was granted and we are committed to keeping it that way. The extension ensures that the local residents feel safe in their community and can continue to live without fear of further anti-social behaviour affecting their lives. We would like to extend our thanks to the community for their support on this issue.”

Police explained that the order prevents any persons, including the occupants, from entering the premises or residing therein.

It was extended on October 16.