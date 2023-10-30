Newhaven closure order extended following ‘positive impact on the local community’, say Sussex Police
Police said that it has been extended after its positive impact on the local community.
Police said the closure was first secured at a property in Gibbon Road on July 19 after ‘numerous reports of anti-social behaviour, nuisance, and disorder’.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “At the hearing, police submitted evidence demonstrating that residents’ lives had been hugely impacted by a significant number of incidents involving disorderly, offensive, and criminal behaviour. The occupants of the address were moved elsewhere, and the positive effect of the order was immediate.”
Sergeant Vokins, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Reports of disorder and nuisance at this address stopped when the order was granted and we are committed to keeping it that way. The extension ensures that the local residents feel safe in their community and can continue to live without fear of further anti-social behaviour affecting their lives. We would like to extend our thanks to the community for their support on this issue.”
Police explained that the order prevents any persons, including the occupants, from entering the premises or residing therein.
It was extended on October 16.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We take all reports of crime seriously and urge anyone to get in contact with us online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”