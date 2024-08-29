Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lorry driver who attempted to smuggle migrants into the UK has been convicted following an incident at Newhaven Ferry Port earlier this year, the Home Office has confirmed.

The Home Office said Anas Al Mustafa, 43, was convicted on Thursday, August 29, at Lewes Crown Court after ferry staff discovered migrants screaming for help inside a small compartment of his lorry on February 16.

The Home Office said seven migrants needed urgent hospital treatment after they had been crammed into the ‘boiling’ vehicle.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The miniscule concealment, which was only two metres wide, left the six men and one woman squashed alongside each other and without the ability to move their arms from their sides.

“On 15 February 2024, Mustafa booked to travel on a ferry from Dieppe to Newhaven in his van. The next morning, when he arrived in the UK, the migrants were found concealed in the rear of the van behind a fitted panel, which could only be accessed by a tiny hole measuring just 22 inches. The court heard earlier this week that the group of migrants were heard banging and calling for help in the over-heated van on board the ferry as they were starved of oxygen. They were later taken to hospital and treated for heat exhaustion.”

The Home Office said Mustafa was arrested at the scene for trafficking people into the country illegally and ‘frantically deleted material from his mobile phone’ as he was arrested, which was discovered later.

The Home Office added: "Officers at the scene had already identified Mustafa as someone they had stopped previously for attempting to smuggle shisha and cigarettes into the UK. Today, at Lewes Crown Court, Mustafa was found guilty of facilitating the breach of UK immigration law.”

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said: “This appalling incident could have easily ended in tragedy, and everyone who was squashed inside this criminal’s van is incredibly lucky to still be alive. We are sending a clear message that we will not tolerate this sort of life-threatening activity. Our new Border Security Command will work with partners across Europe to smash the business models of the criminal smuggling gangs and halt their activities long before they reach the UK.”

Home Office Criminal and Financial Investigations deputy director Chris Foster said: “I’d like to thank my investigating teams for their work on today’s case. We will continue to tirelessly pursue people smugglers who undermine our border security in an attempt to trade lives for money.”

Lauren Doshi, Specialist Prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The defendant in this case attempted to conceal his involvement in smuggling people into this country. A lot of effort had been put into adapting a van to hide people within the back of it in dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions. All of this was designed to avoid the checks and border controls that we have to prevent unlawful immigration."

She said: "The CPS is committed to working with law enforcement to identify and prosecute those involved in people smuggling. We will seek to pursue any money or assets gained through this criminality with our Proceeds of Crime Division.”