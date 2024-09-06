A lorry driver who attempted to smuggle migrants into the UK has been jailed, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed.

The CPS said Anas Al Mustafa, 43, was sentenced to ten years imprisonment on Friday, September 6, for assisting unlawful immigration.

The CPS said Al Mustafa had previously been found guilty following a trial at Lewes Crown Court.

A CPS spokesperson said: “The Crown Prosecution Service brought the charge against Al Mustafa following his arrest at the scene and an investigation by The Home Office Criminal and Financial Investigations Immigration Enforcement Unit. The prosecution proved that the defendant was involved in smuggling seven Vietnamese nationals into the United Kingdom from France hidden in the back of a van.

Anas Al Mustafa at Lewes Crown Court. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Al Mustafa was the driver of a van which was stopped at Newhaven, Sussex, on a ferry that had travelled from Dieppe, France. Border force and police found that this van had carried seven Vietnamese migrants concealed within a specially designed and constructed hide area in the rear of the van.”

The CPS said the migrants were found because ferry crewmen heard them screaming for help. The CPS said the captain and crew members had to break down a false wall in the rear of the van to free them. The CPS added that all seven migrants received urgent medical treatment at the scene because of the lack of oxygen caused by the conditions they were transported in. They all needed hospital treatment too, said the CPS, with one migrant remaining in a coma for weeks after the incident.

Lauren Doshi, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The defendant in this case attempted to conceal his involvement in smuggling people into this country. A lot of effort had been put into adapting a van to hide people within the back of it in dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions. All of this was designed to avoid the checks and border controls that we have to prevent unlawful immigration. He put the lives of those that he sought to smuggle into the UK at risk. The CPS is committed to working with law enforcement to identify and prosecute those involved in people smuggling. We will seek to pursue any money or assets gained through this criminality with our Proceeds of Crime Division.”