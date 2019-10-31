Newhaven house fire being treated as arson

A fire which broke out at a house in Newhaven is being treated as arson, police have confirmed.

Six fire engines and a control unit were sent to the fire at a property in Lee Road, Newhaven, at 11.23pm on Wednesday (October 30).

Newhaven fire. Picture: East Sussex Fire

Three men were rescued from the building and were taken to hospital, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

Three dogs were also rescued and a firefighter received medical attention for a minor injury.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police was alerted to the fire at a property in Lee Way, Newhaven, at just before 12.05am on Wednesday (October 30).

“Three people inside the property were able to leave the property unharmed.

“The fire is being treated as arson and is being investigated.

“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at this time is asked to report online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or call 101 quoting 8 of 30/10.

“No arrests have been made and the enquiry continues.”

READ MORE: Three teenagers arrested after boy, 15, robbed of his trainers in Uckfield

Seaford nursing home continues to be ‘good’