Newhaven man jailed for racially abusing and threatening to kill police officers

Liam Stevens, of South Way in Newhaven, was arrested by officers for an unrelated matter in Manor Hill, Brighton, on March 23, 2022.

Police say Stevens resisted arrest and became aggressive, making violent threats to kill officers as they attempted to restrain him.

He racially abused one officer repeatedly as he was being arrested and throughout the journey to custody, police said.

As Stevens was arrested and transported, police say he lashed out at officers and attempted to bite them.

He was arrested and subsequently charged by police with racially aggravated public order and two counts of common assault on an emergency worker.

At Lewes Crown Court on Friday (November 4), the 27-year-old was jailed for six months after pleading guilty to all counts.

Inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris said: “Police officers dedicate their lives to protecting their communities and should be safe to do so without being assaulted or subjected to racial abuse.

“Physical and verbal assaults have lasting effects that linger long after the uniform has been taken off at the end of a shift.

“We are proud to be a force where everyone can serve regardless of their race, sexual orientation, sex, disability, faith, age or gender identity.