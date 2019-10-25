Newhaven man pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving

A garage worker from Newhaven has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving following a collision in Rottingdean last year.

Joseph Onoyeyasorho, 36, a garage worker, of Anderson Close, Newhaven, appeared at Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, October 24) for a pre-trial preparatory hearing.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and will be sentenced on Thursday, November 21, at Lewes Crown Court, a spokesman from the crown prosecution service confirmed.

Ross Kirk, 29, of Tower Road, Lancing, died after his motorbike collided with a Nissan Juke in Falmer Road, Rottingdean, near to the junction with Court Farm Road at about 7am on December 6, 2018.

