Newhaven man wanted on recall to prison

Police have issued an appeal in connection with a Newhaven man who is wanted on prison recall.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:04 BST

Kenny Knight from Newhaven has breached the terms of his release, police report.

The 42-year-old has links to Peacehaven, Hastings and Brighton, according to Police.

Call 999 quoting serial 1591 of 26/04.

