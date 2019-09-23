Newhaven man who absconded during trial for child sex offences is arrested

A Newhaven man wanted for absconding during a trial for child sex offences has been arrested, police have confirmed.

Craig McAndrew, 34, from Newhaven, had been on trial at Lewes Crown Court which started on Monday, September 9, charged with ten offences of sexual assault on multiple occasions against two girls between 2016 and 2018 in Newhaven.

Craig McAndrew from Newhaven has been arrested

He attended until lunch the following day but then absconded, said police. The court then issued a warrant for his arrest.

The trial continued and he was found guilty, in his absence, said police, of all offences on Monday, September 16.

Detective Constable Julie Nightingale, of the East Sussex Safeguarding investigations Unit, said: “Following our news and social media appeal for information on McAndrew’s whereabouts on September 20, focusing on Watford where he was born and brought up, he came into Watford police station early on Saturday morning and gave himself up.

“We think the publicity helped make him decide to do this and our thanks go to our colleagues in Hertfordshire Constabulary for their support in this appeal.

“He was returned to Sussex and appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (September 23), where he was remanded in custody for sentencing on October 25.”