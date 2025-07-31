Newhaven searches end: multi-agency operation stands down after ‘pyrotechnics and suspected munitions’ found

Lewes Police have announced that searches at a Newhaven property have concluded.

Police said on Facebook at 3.22pm on Thursday, July 31, that the multi-agency operation is standing down.

They confirmed that the cordon has been removed at Newfield Road and said residents now have access to properties as normal.

A Lewes Police spokesperson said: “A 54-year-old man from Newhaven, previously arrested on suspicion of burglary, remains on bail while officers continue a complex investigation.

The investigation team in Newfield Road, Newhaven, on Tuesday, July 29

“During the search at an address in Newfield Road last week, munitions including two decommissioned grenades were found and removed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team. Pyrotechnics and suspected munitions have also been found and removed during further searches this week.”

East Sussex Divisional Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “I would like to thank the public for their patience and for the support they have shown. We understand the disruption this has caused and have sought to keep this to a minimum.

“This remains a complex investigation involving multiple partner agencies, and officers have now completed a thorough search of the address. We can reassure residents that there was no wider threat to the community.

“We will continue to provide updates to the public about the investigation when we are able to do so.”