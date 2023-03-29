Statistics from Sussex Police show crime hot spots in Newhaven, and areas in which crime has dropped significantly over the past year.

The most recent data from January 2023 shows 106 reported crimes in Newhaven in that month, down from 147 in January 2022. Particular hot spots include areas around the town centre, Seahaven and High Cliffe Academies, and near the train station and McDonald’s.

South Heighton had the lowest reported crimes, with only nine reported compared to 41 in Newhaven Valley. Denton was also comparatively low with 17 reports, a significant drop from the 70 reported in January 2022. In the same month, neighbouring Peacehaven had 73 reports and Seaford had 37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local policing teams work closely with local authorities, organisations, partners and residents to decide policing priorities. This helps teams find long-term solutions to local problems.

Newhaven's crime statistics

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sussex Police: “Over the past three years, the force has seen increases in the number of police officers and staff serving local communities, enabled by the government’s uplift programme and successive precept investment.

"New police officer and PCSO recruits as well as specialist staff have begun to make a significant impact – strengthening local divisions, improving public contact, and modernising policing. The uplift also enabled a more visible presence and better engagement with communities.”

Research from the College of Policing states: “Officers patrolling places or passing through an area, regardless of the crime rate in that area, has no effect on crime reduction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they found that targeted police patrols in areas where crime is concentrated can have an effect on reducing crime, but this effect can also be short-lived.

The research shows that “targeted foot patrol improved public confidence in the police, perceptions of crime and feelings of safety – as well as reducing crime – when implemented alongside community engagement and problem-solving.” Problem-solving policing refers to efforts to understand the root causes and conditions of crime in order to identify effective solutions.

The College of Policing also finds a public preference for a visible police presence, but such views were largely motivated by a desire to see a reduction in crime levels. In order to reduce crime they find that visible police presence must be targeted and combined with community engagement and problem solving efforts for a more lasting effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad