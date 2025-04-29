Newsagents raises hundreds for Seaford paper boy whose bike was stolen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An online fundraiser has raised hundreds of pounds for a hard-working paperboy whose bike was stolen.

Angies Newsagents at 23 Claremont Road said the boy’s Scott orange and black mountain bike was taken while he was on his paper round on Friday, April 25.

The fundraising page at www.gofundme.com/f/hardworking-paperboys-had-his-bike-stolen-on-his-paper-round said the incident happened at 7.19am outside Ashleigh Glegg House, Grosvenor Road.

Rebecca Tracey, who organised the fundrasier, said it was ‘heartbreaking’ that this could have happened. But she said the GoFundMe raised hundreds after only a short time online.

Angies Newsagents at 23 Claremont Road, Seaford. Photo: Google Street View

She said on Friday: “Since the theft, the response from the Seaford community has been overwhelming. Over £750 has been raised so far.”

Rebecca added that many people have come into the shop and left donations. Angies Newsagents said on Facebook: “A massive thank you to the people of Seaford for your kindness.”

Speaking to the Sussex Express on Tuesday, April 29, Rebecca said: “What a lovely community we have.”

She said: “The power of the town all pulling together and raising so much money, it was so emotional and it was lovely to see how many lovely people there are. All day we’ve had people coming in with donations and we were having to turn people away.”

Sussex Police have been approached for more information about the incident.