Officers said cadets conducted knife sweeps at parks, skate parks and open public spaces across the district over the weekend (October 22-23).

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Supported by their leaders, cadets searched for discarded or hidden knives and other potential weapons, as well as discussing the dangers of knife crime in their groups and with park users out over the weekend. Whilst no offensive weapons were found, a number of NOS canisters (nitrous oxide) were removed as well as sealed alcohol containers found discarded in a nearby hedge.”

Nitrous oxide is often referred to as ‘laughing gas’, according to www.drugscience.org.uk.

Sussex Police cadets in Wealden

Police said they also spoke to a number of ‘youngsters’ and local residents, including a football team in Hailsham Skate Park and bonfire organisers in Heathfield.

If you have information about knife crime you can report it to police online or anonymously to CrimeStoppers UK. In an emergency always call 999.

