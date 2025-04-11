No arrests as police visit Crawley and Hastings premises as part of crackdown targeting hundreds of barbershops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police have confirmed that officers visited premises in Crawley and Hastings as part of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) Operation Machinize.

Sussex Police were one of 19 different police forces that took part a ‘national crackdown’ recently, which saw high street barbershops targeted across England and Wales.

The operation also involved national agencies including HMRC, Trading Standards and Home Office Immigration Enforcement.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Friday, April 11: “Officers visited a premises in Crawley and a premises in Hastings as part of a multi-agency operation.”

But they said: “A number of individuals were appropriately safeguarded by officers and we can confirm that no arrests were made.”

This newspaper reported that, in total, Operation Machinize led to police securing freezing orders on bank accounts totalling more than £1million, executing 85 warrants and making 35 arrests. Officers nationwide also seized more than £40,000 in cash, some 200,000 cigarettes, 7,000 packs of tobacco, more than 8,000 illegal vapes and two vehicles. So far, two cannabis farms have been found, which contained a total of 150 plants.

