'No evidence' of third party involvement in Brighton restaurant fire, police say

Sussex Police officers have confirmed there is ‘no evidence’ of third party involvement in a fire at Wendy’s restaurant, in Brighton, last week.

Four girls were seriously injured in the incident, which took place on October 31, and they are receiving hospital treatment.

“We urge the public not to speculate about this incident, which has had a profound impact on the children involved,” a spokesperson said. “The public should also be aware of incorrect information relating to a young girl who has been wrongly named on social media. She was not involved in this incident."

"We can confirm there is no evidence of any third party involvement and this was confirmed at the time by both fire and attending officers. “The incident is being treated as non-suspicious, and we can further confirm that no fireworks were involved in the incident.”

Replying to comments on Facebook, a spokesperson further added; “We can confirm an investigation is underway and is being carried out with the support of the fire service. This has already included a review of CCTV footage from inside the premises and engagement with several witnesses.”