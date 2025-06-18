'No one was seen' - Everything we know so far as police search for owner of dog which attacked toddler in West Sussex village

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 08:50 BST
No one was seen with a dog which attacked a toddler in a West Sussex village – with searches ongoing to find the owner.

Sussex Police launched an appeal for witnesses this week after a dog attacked a two-year-old girl in Rustington.

“We’re appealing for information following a serious dog attack in Brookfield Park on Sunday, June 15, at around 3.30pm,” the appeal read.

"A two-year-old girl was bitten in the face by a dog, described as a small, dark coloured, Terrier like dog.

The police are appealing for information following a 'serious dog attack' in Brookfield Park, Rustington. Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
"She sustained multiple facial injuries, including lacerations to her nose, lip and cheek. She is receiving hospital treatment for her injuries.”

A search is underway to locate the owner of the dog.

"No one was seen with the dog at the time of the incident,” the police appeal added.

“Did you witness the incident? Do you have any information that could help identify the dog or its owner?

"Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 1062 of 15/06.

