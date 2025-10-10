'No place for hate and division in our county' - Sussex Police takes part in National Hate Crime Awareness Week

“There is no place for hate and division in our county.”

That was the message from Sussex Police, which is taking part in National Hate Crime Awareness Week.

Policing teams and partners across the force will carry out engagements with partner agencies, as well as talks and visits to schools and universities. This is part of officers’ objective to ‘educate and ensure our communities know if they are affected by hate crime and how to report it’.

A hate crime is when someone commits a crime which is motivated by hostility or prejudice based on the victim’s race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, transgender identity, or any other perceived difference.

Chief Superintendent Nick Dias, force lead for hate crime, said: “We work extremely hard as a force to raise awareness of what hate crime is, and to give victims the confidence to come forward to report it.

“We understand the huge impact it can have on individual victims and wider communities across Sussex and in the country. There have been recent incidents both locally and nationally which have caused concern.

“It’s vital that hate crimes and incidents of that nature are reported so that we can support those affected and look to bring the offenders to justice.

“Throughout the week, we are working with our partners and holding events where you can come and talk to us and find out more about the work we’re doing. But our work doesn’t stop there, we are here all year round to help keep the community safe.

“You can find where we will be and when on our social media channels so if you have any questions across the week, feel free to chat to our officers in your town or city."

National Hate Crime Awareness Week runs from Saturday, October 11 until Saturday, October 18.

You can access further support using Safe Space Sussex at http://safespacesussex.org.uk/.

For more information on hate crime, visit: https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/hate-crime/information/v1/hate-crime/

If you have been a victim of a hate crime, contact the police online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.