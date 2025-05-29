A woman who made an antisemitic comment in the hospitality lounge at Brighton and Hove Albion has received a football banning order.

Sussex Police said the incident happened when Sharon Hales visited a hospitality lounge – within the American Express Community Stadium in Falmer – before kick-off at a fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham on October 29, 2023.

"She approached a restaurant manager and made an antisemitic comment, gesturing towards a table where a Jewish couple were sat,” a police spokesperson said.

"Officers were called to remove Hales from the restaurant, and found she was intoxicated through alcohol.

Sharon Hales, 55, of Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on May 13. Photo: Sussex Police

“She continued to use offensive language while officers took her details.”

Hales, 55, of Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on May 13.

She was found guilty of ‘causing religiously aggravated harassment’, police said.

"She was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £650 court costs, and a £96 surcharge,” the spokesperson added.

"The court also imposed a three-year football banning order.

“This restricts her access to attend professional football matches at home and abroad.”

Police said Hales was with her family in the hospitality area, when she made the abusive comment in front of stadium staff members, ‘who were left shocked’.

She made the comment in reference to a Jewish couple who were eating in the restaurant area, police said.

Speaking after the case, Sussex Police’s dedicated football officer Gregg Marshall said: “This was a shocking case and Hales’ antisemitic language has no place in football or in society.

“During this case we have liaised closely with Brighton and Hove Albion to ensure the club have the full facts of the investigation for their own action to be taken.”

Brighton & Hove Albion said the club ‘echo those comments’ of PC Marshall.

A spokesperson added: “There is no place for this such behaviour, and in line with our zero-tolerance approach to any form of xenophobia, the individual will also be subject to an indefinite ban from the club.

"We'd also like to place on record our thanks Sussex Police for their professionalism and support in dealing with such an unpleasant case."