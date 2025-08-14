‘No remorse’ – Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting woman in East Sussex street
Sussex Police said James Dickens, 42, of Birdham Close, Brighton, admitted the charge when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, August 12.
The court heard that on November 4, 2022, the victim met friends including Dickens in a pub and after some drinks, she and Dickens left together.
Sussex Police said members of the public walking past them then reported Dickens sexually assaulting her while they were sat on a wall in Hollingbury Crescent, Brighton.
Police attended and Dickens was arrested and taken to custody. Sussex Police said the victim was taken to hospital for medical checks and supported by specially trained officers.
The case was adjourned at court for pre-sentence reports. He will be sentenced on October 22 at Lewes Crown Court.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Elaine Welsh, said: “Dickens was a trusted family friend of the woman who felt safe with him however, he sexually assaulted her in the street when she was at her most vulnerable.
“Despite pleading guilty at the last minute at court, he has shown no remorse.
“I would like to commend the bravery and strength of the victim in supporting this investigation. The impact of that night has been immensely traumatising for her.
“In addition, she has had to endure a lengthy wait for the court to hear the case which has only prolonged her distress.
“I would also like to thank the members of the public who witnessed this traumatic event, phoned police and helped us bring this predator to justice.”