North Heath man, 69, charged with series of sex offences following Sussex Police investigation

A man has been charged with a number of sex offences following a police investigation into a series of sexual assault allegations in North Heath, near Pulborough, Sussex Police has reported.

Police said Ian Elliott, 69 of Stall House Lane, North Heath, has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, voyeurism and two counts of administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offence, and remains under investigation for several other offences.

Elliott has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on January 3, 2023, Sussex Police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Jason Hazzard said: “This is a significant investigation into a series of sexual assaults which took place over a number of years and could span several decades, we are keen to hear from anyone who has any information which may support our investigation.

A man has been charged with a number of sex offences following a police investigation into a series of sexual assault allegations in North Heath, near Pulborough, Sussex Police has reported

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ian Elliott was a prominent member of the local community and was also involved in sports and social clubs in the Wisborough Green area, if you lived or worked in the area or were involved in any of these clubs and recall an interaction or incident involving him that may be of interest to us please get in touch. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have worked for him at any of the properties he has owned in the area.

"We are supporting several victims but there could be others who have not yet come forward and it is vitally important they do so, even if information is historic, it is just as important that we hear from you."

Advertisement Hide Ad