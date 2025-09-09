Not guilty and hung jury verdicts for officer charged with sexual assaults
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that Matthew Crane, 48, a Sergeant based at Eastbourne custody, had pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexual assault by touching.
The police spokesperson added: “The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.
“At Croydon Crown Court on Tuesday, September 9, a jury found Crane not guilty of one count, and returned a hung jury verdict for the other charge.
“A decision will now be made whether to pursue a retrial for the hung jury verdict by Wednesday, September 24.”