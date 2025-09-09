Not guilty and hung jury verdicts for officer charged with sexual assaults

A jury has returned a not guilty and a hung verdict against a Sussex Police officer accused of committing sexual assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that Matthew Crane, 48, a Sergeant based at Eastbourne custody, had pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexual assault by touching.

The police spokesperson added: “The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Croydon Crown Court on Tuesday, September 9, a jury found Crane not guilty of one count, and returned a hung jury verdict for the other charge.

“A decision will now be made whether to pursue a retrial for the hung jury verdict by Wednesday, September 24.”