Not guilty and hung jury verdicts for officer charged with sexual assaults

Published 9th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
A jury has returned a not guilty and a hung verdict against a Sussex Police officer accused of committing sexual assault.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that Matthew Crane, 48, a Sergeant based at Eastbourne custody, had pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexual assault by touching.

The police spokesperson added: “The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

“At Croydon Crown Court on Tuesday, September 9, a jury found Crane not guilty of one count, and returned a hung jury verdict for the other charge.

“A decision will now be made whether to pursue a retrial for the hung jury verdict by Wednesday, September 24.”

