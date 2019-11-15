NSPCC reacts to sentencing of Newhaven child sex offender

Children’s charity – the NSPCC – has reacted to news that a man has been jailed for a series of sex offences against young girls in Newhaven.

Craig McAndrew, 34, previously from Newhaven, but subsequently of no fixed address and living in the Watford area, was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (November 8), having been found guilty after a trial in September of six offences of sexual assault on multiple occasions.

Craig McAndrew. Picture: Sussex Police

Four of the offences were committed against one of the girls, said police, for which he was given ten years, and two were committed against the other girl, for which he was given three years, both sentences to run consecutively.

In addition to those sentences, police said McAndrew will also serve a further one year on extended licence, and he was given a further three months, also to run consecutively, for absconding from court during his trial in September.

The court issued a warrant for him and following publicity he handed himself in at Watford Police Station on September 21. The trial continued and he was found guilty, in his absence, on Monday, September 16

A spokesman for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) said: “McAndrew’s has subjected these two girls to an unimaginable amount of suffering and pain for his own sickening desires.

“The bravery of one of his victims in speaking out has helped bring him to justice, and we hope this sentencing brings both survivors some measure of closure.

“It is crucial that they now receive all the support they need to help them gets their lives back on track.”