‘Number of assaults’ occur at Worthing nightclub

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses and information regarding an altercation at a nightclub in Worthing.

By Lauren Oakley
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:33 pm

Officers were called to the Jungle Nightclub in Chatsworth Road over an incident from around 3.20am to 3.35am on Sunday, April 3, police said.

A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man both attended hospital for treatment with non life-threatening injuries following the incident, police added.

Detective constable Daniel Griffiths, investigating, said: “We are investigating a number of assaults that occurred in Jungle Nightclub in Worthing between 3am and 4am on the April 3.

Sussex Police

“If you witnessed any of these assaults please contact Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote CAD 158 of the 03/04.”

