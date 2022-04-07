‘Number of assaults’ occur at Worthing nightclub

Officers were called to the Jungle Nightclub in Chatsworth Road over an incident from around 3.20am to 3.35am on Sunday, April 3, police said.

A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man both attended hospital for treatment with non life-threatening injuries following the incident, police added.

Detective constable Daniel Griffiths, investigating, said: “We are investigating a number of assaults that occurred in Jungle Nightclub in Worthing between 3am and 4am on the April 3.

“If you witnessed any of these assaults please contact Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote CAD 158 of the 03/04.”

