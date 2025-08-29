‘Number of drivers’ caught exceeding speed limit in Slinfold
The PCSOs carried out speed checks in Lyons Road after concerns were raised by residents about vehicles travelling too fast through the village.
The force said the speeding drivers’ details have been submitted to Operation Crackdown – a joint initiative involving Sussex Police and the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership to tackle anti-social driving and riding, as well as abandoned vehicles, in Sussex – for review and action.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “This week, PCSO Fontyn and PCSO Law carried out speed checks on Lyon’s Road, Slinfold, following concerns raised by residents about vehicles travelling too fast through the village.
“During the checks, a number of drivers were found to be exceeding the speed limit and details have been submitted to Operation Crackdown for review and action.
“While in the village, the officers also witnessed the air ambulance land on the local cricket field. Once their duties were complete, they took the opportunity to meet the crew, thank them for their vital work, and capture a quick photo together.
“We will continue to carry out speed checks across the district to help keep our communities safe. If you have concerns about speeding in your area, please let us know.”