'Number of items were stolen' - Sussex Police investigating pair of burglaries in Crawley

Police said the respective burglaries occurred in Goldfinch Close on Friday, December 30.
Residents at two adjacent properties reported a man entering their back gardens at around 3am and breaking into their sheds, Sussex Police said.
A number of items were stolen, Sussex Police added.
Police would like to speak to anybody who witnessed anything suspicious around that time or particularly anybody who may have doorbell footage/CCTV that could help.
Any other residents who have experienced similar incidents are also urged to report to police.
Please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 262 of 30/12.
You can find information and advice on preventing burglary here: Protecting your home from crime | Crime prevention | Sussex Police