'Number of jewellery items' stolen in burglary in Cowfold - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police are seeking information following a burglary in Cowfold.
By Matt Pole
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It [the burglary] is believed to have taken place between 7pm and 10pm on Wednesday, 4 October.

“A number of jewellery items were stolen from the house in Thorndean, as well as a Mercedes AMG A45. The car was located the following day.

“If you have any information, or footage, please contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 617 of 04/10.”

Sussex Police are seeking information following a burglary in Cowfold. Picture by Jon RigbySussex Police are seeking information following a burglary in Cowfold. Picture by Jon Rigby
Sussex Police are seeking information following a burglary in Cowfold. Picture by Jon Rigby

