'Number of jewellery items' stolen in burglary in Cowfold - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It [the burglary] is believed to have taken place between 7pm and 10pm on Wednesday, 4 October.

“A number of jewellery items were stolen from the house in Thorndean, as well as a Mercedes AMG A45. The car was located the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you have any information, or footage, please contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 617 of 04/10.”

Sussex Police are seeking information following a burglary in Cowfold. Picture by Jon Rigby

You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.

The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Select Sussex World from the menu.