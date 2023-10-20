'Number of jewellery items' stolen in burglary in Cowfold - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
Sussex Police are seeking information following a burglary in Cowfold.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It [the burglary] is believed to have taken place between 7pm and 10pm on Wednesday, 4 October.
“A number of jewellery items were stolen from the house in Thorndean, as well as a Mercedes AMG A45. The car was located the following day.
“If you have any information, or footage, please contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 617 of 04/10.”
