Number of valuable tools - including five chainsaws and petrol backpack leaf blower - stolen in break-in at Loxwood farm

A number of valuable tools – including a petrol backpack leaf blower and five chainsaws – have been stolen in a break-in at a farm in Loxwood, Sussex Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

Police said two outbuildings were forced open at the property sometime between 6pm on March 27 and 6.45am on March 28.

A number of valuable tools were stolen, including a petrol backpack leaf blower, a hedge cutter and two chainsaws made by Stihl, and three Husqvarna chainsaws, Sussex Police confirmed.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around that time, or captured anything on CCTV or dash cam, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47230056801.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered these items for sale.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.