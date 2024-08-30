Sussex Police confirmed that on August 21, a number of items were stolen from the Devonshire Park Tennis Centre.

In a statement a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We would like to speak to them in relation to a burglary which occurred overnight on the August 21.

“Unknown males have entered the grounds of the Devonshire Park Tennis Centre, and gained entry via the roof to commit offences - a number of items were stolen. “If you can help our enquiries please report online or by calling 101 quoting 47240164263.”