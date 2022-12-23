Edit Account-Sign Out
Nutcracker stolen from Chichester Christmas trail

Chichester BID have announced that one of the nutcrackers in the Chichester BID free family trail has been stolen.

By Sam Pole
4 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 5:32pm
The trail will continue to run until January 2 but until the nutcracker (Pecan) has been returned, it means this location will be missing from the trail. Anyone taking part can enter with the remaining locations and will still be entered into the prize draw.

Abbey Smith from Chichester BID said: "It’s very sad this has happened as we know the trail has been so popular with families. If anyone knows anything about this please do let us know. The registration of the vehicle involved in the incident has been reported to the police to be investigated.”