The trail will continue to run until January 2 but until the nutcracker (Pecan) has been returned, it means this location will be missing from the trail. Anyone taking part can enter with the remaining locations and will still be entered into the prize draw.

Abbey Smith from Chichester BID said: "It’s very sad this has happened as we know the trail has been so popular with families. If anyone knows anything about this please do let us know. The registration of the vehicle involved in the incident has been reported to the police to be investigated.”