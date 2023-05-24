Edit Account-Sign Out
Off-duty officers foil £20,000 mobile phone theft at Tesco in Burgess Hill

Three off-duty police officers helped to foil an attempted theft of £20,000 worth of mobile phones, Sussex Police confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 24th May 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:18 BST

Police said the trio were in the Tesco superstore in Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill, on the afternoon of May 17 when they became aware of the incident.

Together with staff and members of the public, they were able to detain the three suspects to prevent them from leaving the store, Sussex Police added. Police said a number of people reported being assaulted in the process.

Sussex Police said the three suspects were arrested and charged with attempted robbery.

They appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on May 19, where Valetin Bocan, 23, of no fixed address, and Mario Ilie, 18, of Saint Awdrys Road, Barking, were remanded in custody, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police said 16-year-old boy from Ilford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was released on conditional bail until June 16.

The case was sent to Lewes Crown Court for a plea and direction hearing on June 16, Sussex Police added.